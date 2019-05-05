The Bears inked a deal with Duck as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Duck was an ultra-productive player in his time at Appalachian State, recording 158 tackles (102 solo), 12 interceptions and one sack in 39 career games. He was also a solid player in the return game, adding 324 punt return yards and a touchdown in his three-year career. The fact that Duck could contribute on defense and special teams only bodes well for his chances to make an NFL roster.