Bears' Coby Bryant: Out for 4-6 months after knee surgery

Bryant (knee) had surgery Friday and will be out for 4-6 months, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago's prized offseason signing on defense now seems more likely than not to miss the entire regular season. The Bears reportedly have some hope that Bryant can return for the very end of the season or the playoffs, but it's not something the team can count on as they prepare for the campaign ahead. With Bryant unavailable, Xavier Woods and Cam Lewis (leg) are the top candidates to step up at safety alongside first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.