Bears' Coby Bryant: Slated for 8-to-10-week absence

Bryant is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks after he suffered a hyperextended left knee, bone bruise and small fracture during Monday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

The Bears suffered a scare early in training camp when one of their big offseason signings was carted off the field, and while he won't require surgery, his absence may include the first month of the regular season. A 2022 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks, he spent his first four pro campaigns in Seattle, surpassing 66 tackles three times while racking up seven interceptions over the past two years.