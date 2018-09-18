Bears' Cody Parkey: Connects on one field goal
Parkey converted one field goal and three extra point attempts in Monday's victory over the Seahawks.
For the second week in a row, Parkey was on the field four times, but in Week 1, three of his attempts were field goals. The difference this week was that the Bears finished three drives with touchdows, resulting in a six-point effort for the kicker. Although the Bears are unlikely to be a high-powered offense this year, there should be enough field-goal attempts to make him a borderline fantasy starter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...
-
Fantasy football Week 3 waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.