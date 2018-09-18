Parkey converted one field goal and three extra point attempts in Monday's victory over the Seahawks.

For the second week in a row, Parkey was on the field four times, but in Week 1, three of his attempts were field goals. The difference this week was that the Bears finished three drives with touchdows, resulting in a six-point effort for the kicker. Although the Bears are unlikely to be a high-powered offense this year, there should be enough field-goal attempts to make him a borderline fantasy starter.