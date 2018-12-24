Parkey missed his only field-goal attempt while making a pair of extra points in Chicago's Week 16 win over the 49ers.

Parkey has missed six field-goal attempts over his last 11 games, and he's been held to one or fewer field goals on eight occasions this season. Not only has he been an erratic kicker, but he's had significant weekly downside, making him a tough player to use in what could be a low scoring game against the Vikings in Week 17.