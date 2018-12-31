Parkey converted a field goal and extra point in Chicago's Week 17 win to end the season with 111 points.

Parkey missed an extra-point attempt, continuing his inconsistent accuracy over the second half of the season. Although he made just 76.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2018, he's signed through 2021, so he's a good bet to be the Bears' starting kicker next season.

