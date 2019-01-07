Parkey connected on three of four field-goal attempts Sunday in the Bears' 16-15 loss to the Eagles in the wild-card round.

Parkey's kicks from 36 and 29 yards out in the second quarter gave Chicago its first points of the game before he added to that total with a 34-yard chip shot with 14:13 left in the fourth quarter. After the Eagles took the lead with a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, the Chicago offense did its job to set Parkey up for a 43-yard attempt with seconds left on the clock. The 26-year-old connected on what ultimately proved to be a warmup attempt when Eagles coach Doug Pederson called a timeout to "ice" the kicker, but Parkey was unable to convert on the subsequent try. Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester was able to get a finger on Parkey's kick to knock it just off course, as the ball caromed off the left upright and crossbar before falling short. It's a devastating end to a frustrating campaign for Parkey, who will surely face competition for his job in 2019 after missing seven field goals and three extra points during the regular season.