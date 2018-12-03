Parkey connected on a pair of field goals along with three extra points in Chicago's 30-27 loss to the Giants.

Parkey knocked down short field goals of 21 and 36 yards, and he's now been perfect over the last three weeks after having some accuracy issues earlier in the season. He's averaging six points over the last four games, and his lack of consistent upside makes him an uninspiring fantasy option.

