Bears' Cody Parkey: Posts 10 points in Week 3
Parkey connected on three field goals and an extra point in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Although Parkey missed his first field goal of the year, he's now scored 10 points in three games to start the season. With the Chicago offense frequently breaking down in scoring range, he could remain a productive weekly fantasy option.
