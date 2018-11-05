Bears' Cody Parkey: Records 11 points
Parkey connected on a pair of field goals along with five extra points in the Bears' 41-9 victory over the Bills.
While scoring 11 points, Parkey posted his second-best performance of the season while breaking a streak of three games with seven points or fewer. With just one game in which he scored fewer than six points, he has emerged as a high-floor option at kicker.
