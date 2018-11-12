Parkey missed both of his field-goal attempts as well as two of his four extra point chances in Chicago's 34-22 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Parkey was atrocious, hitting the upright on each of his field-goal attempts while ending the game with a season-low two points. With Chicago hoping to be in the hunt for a playoff spot, it could be possible that they begin to look for another kicker, as Parkey has missed four of his last eight field goals. Should he remain on the roster, his recent inaccuracy makes him a tough player to trust in fantasy lineups.