Parkey kicked a field goal while adding a pair of extra points in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions.

For the second week in a row, Chicago opted to go for a two-point conversion early, and that's an obvious concern for a fantasy kicker who's been a borderline starting option all season. Although he's had four double-digit scoring performances this year, he's scored five or fewer points in four of his last seven games, making him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.