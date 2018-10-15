Parkey missed his only field-goal attempt in Chicago's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins.

Although Parkey missed a field goal for just the second time in 11 attempts, he was perfect on four extra-point attempts to keep his fantasy day from being a total loss. This was only the second time this season that he failed to reach double-digit points, so he'll continue to be a solid weekly fantasy option.

