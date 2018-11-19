Parkey connected on three field goals in the Bears' 25-20 victory over the Vikings.

After missing four kicks (two extra points and two field goals) last week, Chicago went for two-point conversions after each of their touchdowns in this game. However, when called upon, he was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, so he ended up with his second game with at least nine points over his last three contests. If Chicago continues, to attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns, it would significantly limit Parkey's upside.