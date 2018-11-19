Bears' Cody Parkey: Tallies nine points
Parkey connected on three field goals in the Bears' 25-20 victory over the Vikings.
After missing four kicks (two extra points and two field goals) last week, Chicago went for two-point conversions after each of their touchdowns in this game. However, when called upon, he was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, so he ended up with his second game with at least nine points over his last three contests. If Chicago continues, to attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns, it would significantly limit Parkey's upside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...