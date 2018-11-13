Bears' Cody Parkey: Will remain kicker
Parkey will not be replaced after a lackluster performance Sunday according to head coach Matt Nagy, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. "Everybody in this room has had a bad day," Nagy said Monday.
Parkey struggled in Sunday's win over the Lions, missing both field-goal attempts as well as two of his four extra-point tries. However, Nagy remains confident in the fifth-year pro, who has spent time with four different teams. Parkey is now 13-of-18 on field-goal attempts this season, which is the third-worst percentage this season of kickers currently on a roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...