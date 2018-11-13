Parkey will not be replaced after a lackluster performance Sunday according to head coach Matt Nagy, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. "Everybody in this room has had a bad day," Nagy said Monday.

Parkey struggled in Sunday's win over the Lions, missing both field-goal attempts as well as two of his four extra-point tries. However, Nagy remains confident in the fifth-year pro, who has spent time with four different teams. Parkey is now 13-of-18 on field-goal attempts this season, which is the third-worst percentage this season of kickers currently on a roster.