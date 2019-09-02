Whitehair (finger) wasn't listed on Chicago's injury report Monday.

Whitehair originally injured his finger Aug. 15. The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with Chicago on Sunday and will look to continue his starting role in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week