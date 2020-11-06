Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There have now been two Chicago offensive linemen to test positive for COVID, though the 2018 Pro Bowler Whitehair would be a loss far more significant than that of Jason Spriggs. Whitehair has started seven of eight games thus far this season for Chicago, but he will miss Sunday's matchup against Detroit if his positive result is confirmed. The Bears had to get by without Whitehair last week against New Orleans as he dealt with a calf injury, thrusting Sam Mustipher into a starting role at center.