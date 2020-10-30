site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Out Week 8
Whitehair (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Whitehair will miss Sunday's contest due to a calf injury he sustained against the Rams on Monday. With James Daniels (pectoral) on IR, the Bears may have to rely on Sam Mustipher at center.
