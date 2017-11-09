Bears' Cody Whitehair: Practices fully Wednesday
Whitehair (elbow) was a full participant at the Bears' practice Wednesday.
Whitehair sustained the injury against the Saints in Week 8 and did not returned to the game, but appears healthy following the Bears' bye week. The 24-year-old may be battling Hroniss Grasu for the starting job at center for Sunday's game against the Packers.
