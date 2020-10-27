site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Questionable to return
Whitehair is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Rams due to a calf injury.
Whitehair left the contest late in the third quarter. The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed.
