site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-cody-whitehair-ready-for-mondays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Ready for Monday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2020
at
5:27 pm ET 1 min read
The
Bears activated Whitehair (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Whitehair has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Monday's game against the Vikings. The fifth-year center out of Kansas State started all seven games before coming down with the illness.
More News
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/09/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read