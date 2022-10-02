site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Stays out in Week 4
Whitehair (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Whitehair has started every game so far this season for Chicago, and he will have a full week to recover ahead of the team's Week 5 contest versus Minnesota.
