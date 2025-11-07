Kmet (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Fantasy interest in Kmet himself is perhaps at an all-time low, but his return could have an impact in the form of fewer snaps and routes for rookie Colston Loveland, who put up 118 yards and two TDs at Cincinnati last week. The Bears face another vulnerable defense this Sunday, so Loveland should still have some opportunities even if he cedes some playing time to Kmet.