Kmet (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Kmet should be ready for his usual workload after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. His volume and production both are up through the first five weeks of the season, with 29 targets and 231 receiving yards putting well behind wideout DJ Moore and far ahead of all the other Chicago pass catchers. A glut of running back injuries could lead the Bears to pass more than usual this week, or at least use quarterback Justin Fields more as a runner.