Kmet (undisclosed) was forced to leave the Bears' practice early Tuesday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Kmet exited practice with a trainer after suffering an undisclosed injury, but he has reportedly avoided anything serious. More information on his injury will likely be provided in the near future. The tight end can be considered day-to-day for the time being as the team approaches their preseason opener Sunday versus the Dolphins.