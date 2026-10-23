Kmet is believed to have suffered a serious right knee injury in Thursday night's win over the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That was obvious when he was immediately carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. Kmet has appeared in all seven games this season, recording 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. His loss will be felt immensely in the blocking department, where he handles most of those duties to free up Colston Loveland to run routes. Sam Roush will be next up at the position for Chicago.