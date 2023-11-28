Kmet brought in all seven targets for 43 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Kmet was second in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Bears on the night, although he only averaged 6.1 yards per catch. Nevertheless, it was a nice resurgence for the fourth-year pro after he'd underwhelmed with a 3-20 line in Week 11 against the Lions, and with 56 receptions for 482 yards heading into a Week 13 bye, Kmet is within striking distance of the career-best 60-612 line he put up back in 2021.