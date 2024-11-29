Kmet recorded three catches (on three targets) for 26 yards during Thursday's 23-20 loss at Detroit.

Four days removed from earning 10 targets during a defeat to the Vikings, Kmet fell back to what he more or less has received most weeks this season (26 targets in the nine games in which he didn't see double-digit looks). Elsewhere in the Bears' skill ranks Thursday, DJ Moore led the way by a large margin with an 8-97-1 line on 16 targets, Keenan Allen scored twice among his five catches for 73 yards on eight targets, and Rome Odunze (2-25-0 on six targets) and D'Andre Swift (2-35-0 on three targets) also got in the act. With that knowledge, Kmet likely will resume his modest role in Chicago's offense in his next game Sunday, Dec. 8 in San Francisco.