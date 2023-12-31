Kmet (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Kmet caught four passes for a season-high 107 yards in the first half of last week's matchup versus the Cardinals but was forced out of the game due to a knee injury. His injury was described as soreness, and he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned Friday as a limited participant. The 2020 second-round pick has officially been cleared to extend his streak of consecutive games played to 66, but Kmet's snaps may be limited to avoid a potential setback. On the other hand, Darnell Mooney (concussion) isn't available, so Chicago may need everything they can get out of Kmet, who'll likely be Justin Fields' second-favorite target behind DJ Moore on Sunday.