Kmet brought in all 10 of his targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Kmet turned out to be one of the few bright spots for Chicago's offense in a game that understandably got out of hand for a rebuilding team that was starting an undrafted free agent under center. The tight end set new high-water marks in both targets and receptions Sunday after being held catchless in last week's win over Las Vegas. Kmet still owns a solid 35-319-3 receiving line through eight games with Chicago this year despite having inconsistent play under center. The tight end's fantasy value should receive a shot in the arm when starter Justin Fields returns from injury, with the next opportunity for that scenario coming against New Orleans in Week 9.