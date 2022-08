Kmet is day-to-day with an unspecified injury and isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Locked in as Chicago's top tight end, Kmet may still need to answer questions about production and performance but doesn't face any kind of serious challenge for snaps. His absence could free up a bit more work for middling veterans Ryan Griffin and James O'Shaughnessy.