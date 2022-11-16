Kmet missed Wednesday's practice due to a thigh injury.
Along with quarterback Justin Fields, Kmet has been on fire the past three games, gathering in 11 of 15 targets for 126 yards and five touchdowns during that stretch. With five TDs on the campaign, Kmet also ranks third among true tight ends in the NFL behind Travis Kelce (eight) and Mark Andrews (six). There's no telling if Kmet's current health concern threatens his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta, but his status will continue to be watched as the week goes on.