Kmet (groin) is considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
The second-round pick out of Notre Dame hasn't taken off this season, operating as the No. 2 behind Jimmy Graham. He's in danger of sitting out for the first time in his career, as he made his first practice appearance Saturday when he was a limited participant. Even with the progress he's made, the Bears may opt to rest Kmet with a Week 11 bye on the docket. If he is indeed out, Demetrius Harris and J.P. Holtz figure to see more playing time.