Kmet caught three passes for 20 yards in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kmet had recorded at least 45 yards in each of his prior three games. However, that production occurred when Tyson Bagent was the starting quarterback. Despite the unimpressive fantasy performance, Kmet should rebound soon, as he posted at least 38 yards in four of his first five games he played with Justin Fields earlier in the season.