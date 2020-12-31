Kmet (shoulder) was held to limited participation during Thursday's practice session.
The second-round rookie hasn't missed a game all season, and his Thursday appearance on the injury report was notable given that he submitted a full session the day prior. There have been no reported shoulder issues to this point in the season for Kmet, though he did deal with back and groin injuries that curtailed his practice involvement in October and November. Kmet's Friday status may go a long way towards clarifying the tight end's availability for a crucial Sunday afternoon home game against Green Bay.