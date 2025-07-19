Kmet remains a key part of Chicago's 12-personnel-heavy offense, . Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Despite initially being surprised by the Bears' selection of Colston Loveland, Kmet has bought into coach Ben Johnson's plan to use both tight ends. Johnson ran the NFL's third-most plays out of 12 personnel last year, and Kmet is expected to be on the field frequently in those sets. His role as a core piece in two-TE packages should provide limited fantasy viability, as target volume likely remains capped with Loveland expected to be the primary pass catcher.