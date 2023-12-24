Kmet (quadriceps), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kmet hasn't yet missed a game this season, and he's expected to keep his streak intact Week 16 at home against Arizona. Official confirmation of the tight end's status will arrive 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kmet is averaging seven targets per game across his last seven appearances, and he's on pace to finish out the season with career-high marks across the board.