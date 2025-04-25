The Bears are looking forward to using both Kmet and first-round draft choice, Colston Loveland in two tight-end sets, " Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com reports.

In 2024, Kmet recorded 47 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets, marking his least productive season since his rookie year in 2020. After playing 87 percent of the offensive snaps last season, Kmet now faces significant competition following the first-round selection of Loveland, whose arrival could sharply reduce his role. Although Loveland is expected to be an adequate blocker, the Bears likely drafted the former Michigan standout for his ability to create mismatches in the passing game. Unless the situation shifts during training camp, Kmet may go undrafted in the majority of fantasy leagues.