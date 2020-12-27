Kmet caught two passes for 16 yards in the Bears' 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Kmet was targeted six times, but Jimmy Graham was the tight end who was targeted on both of Mitch Tubisky's touchdown passes. In addition, Kmet was given a rushing attempt from the goal line, but he was tackled for a three-yard loss. Despite seeing increased target volume over the last four weeks, he's averaging 27 yards with one touchdown during that span, making him a touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 17 against the Packers.