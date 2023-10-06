Kmet secured all five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble but recovered it.

Kmet's sudden touchdown surge extended to a second game, as he found the end zone on a four-yard grab just before halftime four days after crossing the goal line twice in a Week 4 loss to the Broncos. The fifth-year tight end hadn't scored in the first three games of the season, but he's now recorded at least four catches in four of five contests to open the campaign. He could have a good chance of continuing to serve as a force in the red zone against a vulnerable Vikings pass defense during a Week 6 home NFC North matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15.