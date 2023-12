Kmet caught five of seven targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

The fourth-year tight end was on the other end of Justin Fields' only TD pass of the day, a five-yard toss in the first quarter. Kmet wound up leading the Bears in catches despite his modest yardage, and he's already put together a career-best campaign with 66 catches and 571 receiving yards through 14 games. He'll look to keep building on those numbers in Week 16 against the Cardinals.