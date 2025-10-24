Kmet (back) won't play Sunday against the Ravens.

Kmet will miss a regular-season game for the first time in his NFL career after starting his career with a 90-game ironman streak. Rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland is expected to see increased usage in Kmet's absence. Head coach Ben Johnson deemed Kmet week-to-week Friday but said Kmet isn't a candidate to go on injured reserve, per Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network.