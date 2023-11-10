Kmet brought in five of seven targets for 45 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Four days after posting a two-touchdown tally in Week 9, Kmet didn't turn in quite as productive a performance but still tied DJ Moore for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in both receiving yards and targets. Kmet now has at least five catches in three consecutive contests and seemingly has a good chance of getting Justin Fields (thumb) back as his quarterback for a Week 11 divisional road showdown against the Lions on Nov. 19.