Kmet caught two passes for 29 yards in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kmet was targeted four times, and the veteran has doubled first-round rookie Colston Loveland's targets in each of the first two games. Although it's possible that Loveland sees his role grow over time, Kmet remains the top tight end for the Bears, though that may not lead to many ceiling performances in an offense that relies heavily on their wide receivers.