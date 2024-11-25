Kmet recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Kmet benefitted from a particularly pass-heavy game script for the Bears, commanding double-digit targets for the second time this season. He took advantage by tallying long gains of 20 and 14 yards, the latter of which directly led to a Bears' field goal just before halftime. Kmet's spike performances have been tied directly to more passing volume from Caleb Williams, and the Bears could be forced to the air often in a Week 13 matchup against the Lions given Detroit's stout run defense. Even with that possibility, Kmet is a risky fantasy option. as he's seen five or fewer targets in all but two contests on the campaign.