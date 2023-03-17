Kmet could lose some snaps after the Bears added Robert Tonyan in free agency Thursday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Kmet played at least 91 percent of the snaps in 14 games last year. Although that percentage may not dip much, Tonyan is familiar with the Bears offense from his days in Green Bay, when Chicago's offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was his coach. Kmet should retain close to a full snap share, but with Tonyan having caught at least 52 passes in two of the last three seasons, Kmet could lose occasional targets. However, this move should not have much impact on Kmet's fantasy value.