Bears' Cole Kmet: Headed to Chicago
The Bears selected Kmet in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.
Kmet (6-foot-6, 262) bears substantial resemblance to fellow former Notre Dame tight end Kyle Rudolph. Kmet is probably a bit more athletic though, with his 4.7-second 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical indicating considerable pass-catching upside that Rudolph doesn't possess. Kmet could prove Chicago's top tight end from Day 1, even with Jimmy Graham paid an awful lot ($16 million over two years).
