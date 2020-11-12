Kmet (groin) did not participate during the Bears' practice session Thursday.
The second-round rookie had been dealing with a groin issue entering Chicago's Week 9 matchup against Tennesee, but he was ultimately able to suit up and field a season-high 36 offensive snaps during the contest. Kmet was not reported as having aggravated the groin injury postgame, but the issue continues to linger and has resultantly docked his practice involvement. Behind starter Jimmy Graham, longtime Chief Demetrius Harris would receive additional tight end snaps if Kmet is ultimately unable to go for Monday night's home game against Minnesota.