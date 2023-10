Kmet brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The trusted tight end couldn't get anything going when Justin Fields was in the game, and Kmet's day predictably didn't improve once undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took over under center. Kmet's yardage total was a season low, and if Fields is forced to miss any further time, former's production could certainly be affected.