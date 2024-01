Kmet left Sunday's game in Green Bay due to a forearm injury.

Kmet was on the receiving end of a big hit at the end of a 27-yard catch near the start of the fourth quarter. He was targeted by quarterback Justin Fields three plays later but was deemed questionable to return on the Bears' next possession. If Kmet is unable to come back into the contest, he'll end Week 18 with three catches (on four targets) for 41 yards. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are the healthy TEs on the active roster.